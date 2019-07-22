RockHounds Blank Drillers

Through the first six games of a seven-game road swing in which they are facing the Texas League's top two teams (Arkansas and Tulsa), the RockHounds have averaged fewer than two runs (1.83) ... and exactly 4½ hits ... per game. AND ... the are 3-3 on the trip.

Kyle Friedrichs and Jesus Zambrano, again backed by outstanding defense, combined on a six-hit shutout as the RockHounds defeated the Drillers, 2-0, Sunday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As they have done in each of the three wins on the trip (see below), the RockHounds got just enough offense to earn the victory.

Edwin Diaz reached on a two-out error by Tulsa shortstop Zach McKinstry in the second and scored on singles from Brallan Perez and Nate Mondou, who sent a dribbler about halfway up the third base line for the RBI. They pushed the lead to 2-0 when Taylor Motter doubled with one out in the sixth and scored on a throwing error by Drillers third baseman Cristian Santana.

Friedrichs (see below) scattered six hits over seven innings, allowing two bases runners in an inning only once. Jared Walker opened the Tulsa third with a walk and Logan Landon singled, putting two men on base with no outs. Friedrichs struck out McKinstry and got Omar Estevez to fly out to center before Mondou's excellent play on a grounder off the bat of Santana ended the threat.

The 'Hounds did commit two errors (one charged to third baseman Dan Gamache was a very tough play on which he dove to make initial play before throwing just wide to first base) but also made key plays to help keep the shutout intact. Tyler Ramirez threw Cody Thomas out on the first play of the fourth. Thomas hit a flair that landed squarely on the foul line in left and tried to turn the hit into a double, Ramirez hustled to the ball and made a strong throw to Mondou, who made an outstanding catch-and-tag to get Thomas. Diaz and Mondou also combined on a pair of key double plays.

Texas League South Division

Amarillo shut out Northwest Arkansas (7-0) in the Panhandle and Frisco blanked Arkansas (1-0) for the second time in three nights at North Little Rock. Corpus Christi fell at home, 3-2, when Springfield rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth at Whataburger Field.

Springfield opened its grueling road trip with a 12-35 road record. The Cardinals are now 4-2 with one game remaining on their trek (Springfield, Missouri to Amarillo to Corpus Christi and another 13 hours back home).

The RockHounds and Sod Poodles (both 16-14) lead Corpus Christi (14-16) by two games ... and Frisco (12-17) by 3½.

Notable

The club's three wins on the road trip have come by scores of 2-0 and 2-1 at Arkansas ... and 2-0 at Tulsa.

Sunday's win was the RockHounds' first in six tries at ONEOK Field in 2019.

In his last two appearances, Kyle Friedrichs has pitched 12 scoreless innings, allowing nine hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Jesus Zambrano continues to be one of the season's best storylines. In his last 11 outings, he has allowed two earned runs over 18?innings (a 0.98 earned run average) and lowered his season ERA with the RockHounds to 1.29 in 16 outings since being called up from (Advanced-A) Stockton on May 31.

Nate Mondou is showing signs of breaking out of a tough season at the dish. He led the RockHounds Sunday night (3-for-4, RBI) and collected his first three-hit game since April 8 (game four of the season). Nate is now hitting .263 over his last 16 games and the RBI in the second inning was his 30th of the season.

Tyler Ramirez (1-for-3, walk, single) extended his on-base streak to 13 games (10-45, .222).

Next Game

Monday, July 22 vs. Tulsa Drillers

ONEOK Field Tulsa, Oklahoma

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- Final of a four-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

TUL: Justin De Fratus (RH, 6-5, 4.25)

RH: Trey Cochran-Gill (RH, 3-3, 5.19)

