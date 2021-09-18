Snappers' Bats Stifled In 4-0 Loss

EASTLAKE, OH - With a playoff bid on the line for the Lake County Captains (65-54), the Beloit Snappers (54-65) mustered just two hits in a 4-0 loss on Saturday.

The Snappers got their first hit of the game in the first inning. Connor Scott doubled off the wall, but a diving play by Captains' left fielder Micah Pries took away an RBI from Bennett Hostetler. Beloit would not threaten to score the rest of the game.

Lake County scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third and put Beloit away with a pair of home runs in the fourth inning. Pries and Raynel Delgado each homered in the third to go up 4-0.

Neither team would score the rest of the game and the Snappers are now 1-4 against Lake County this season.

The playoff race will be determined tomorrow as the Snappers face off against Lake County again on Sunday from Classic Park to end the 2021 season.

