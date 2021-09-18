Kernels Take Third Straight over Chiefs

September 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Chiefs fell 6-3 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the penultimate game of the season Saturday night. The Kernels can now clinch the second and final playoff spot tomorrow with a win or a Lake County loss.

The Kernels scored first thanks to a two-out rally. A Jair Camargo single moved runners to first and third with two away. Then, a passed ball charged to Aaron Antonini allowed Cedar Rapids to score the first run of the night.

An inning later, Edouard Julien added on to the Kernels lead with a two-run blast to make it 3-0. For Julien, it was his second homer in as many contests.

Todd Lott responded with a solo jack in the bottom half of the fourth frame to get a run back for the Chiefs. His lined-shot homer was his seventh in a Chiefs uniform and his first since August 21 to cut the lead to 3-1.

In the fifth inning, the teams traded solo blasts. On a 3-0 pitch, Aaron Sabato poked one over the right field wall to get the three-run cushion back. In the home half, Zade Richardson hit his 12th home run of the 2021 season to make it 4-2.

The Chiefs ultimately cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the seventh inning. After an Antonini double, Jacob Buchberger followed with one of his own, and made it a 4-3 game. Cedar Rapids then turned to Osiris German out of the bullpen, who promptly recorded a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam.

The Kernels picked up some much-needed insurance in the eighth and the ninth innings, thanks to a pair of bases loaded walks. With a 6-3 cushion entering the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Watson got the Chiefs to go three-up, three-down to record his first save of the year.

The 2021 regular season concludes tomorrow. Jack Ralston will start for the Chiefs. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

What's Next?

The Chiefs announced their 2022 schedule on Tuesday. Dozer Park will play host to 66 games next season. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, April 12 against the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Season ticket packages and promotions will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.