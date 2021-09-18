Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 l Game # 119

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Fort Wayne TinCaps (54-64) at Dayton Dragons (63-55)

LH Fred Schlichtholz (3-0, 3.97) vs. RH James Proctor (0-1, 4.38)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series and the next-to-last game of the regular season.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 14, Fort Wayne 8. (At Dayton: Dragons 8, TinCaps 2). Current Series: Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 0.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 8, Fort Wayne 4. Carson Spiers fired five scoreless innings and four Dayton players each had two hits. Michael Siani led with way with a single, double, two RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Jacob Hurtubise, Allan Cerda, and Ivan Johnson also had two hits.

Current Series vs. Fort Wayne: The Dragons are 4-0 in the series and have outscored Fort Wayne 33-13 (scoring 8.3 runs per game) while batting .287 with a team ERA of 1.70. They have committed eight errors in the series.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are two games behind Cedar Rapids and one game behind Lake County in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with two games to play. The Dragons win the tie-breaker over Cedar Rapids but lose the tie-breaker to Lake County. In the event of a tie involving more than two teams, in which one of the teams has not played regular season games against the other teams involved in the tie (ie: Cedar Rapids), Minor League Baseball has not issued a clear ruling on the tie-breaking procedure.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise is hitting .436 (15 for 36) over his last 15 games. He is 5 for 6 (.833) in the current series.

Juan Martinez is batting .348 with three doubles over his last six games.

Allan Cerda is 6 for 12 (.500) in the current series with two doubles and a home run.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 12 G, 19 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 11 BB, 30 SO, 0.95 ERA, 2-0, 1 Sv.

Vin Timpanelli over his last 10 relief appearances: 12 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 24 SO, 3 Sv. Opponents are 2 for 40 with 24 Ks.

Team Notes

A win tonight would match the Dragons season high for most consecutive victories (5).

The Dragons lead the High-A Central League in team ERA in the month of September, at 2.85 (16 games). They also lead the league in lowest opponent batting average (.175) and strikeouts (175 in 136 innings).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., Sept. 19 (2:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Connor Lehmann (3-4, 8.64) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (2-2, 3.86) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

High-A Central League Stories from September 18, 2021

