Espino Dominates in Shutout Win

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains (65-54) shut out the Beloit Snappers (54-65) in a 4-0 win on Saturday night at Classic Park.

Daniel Espino (2-6) turned in a career long start, hurling 6.2 scoreless innings for Lake County to earn the win. He struck out ten and allowed just two hits.

Lake County took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. The Captains loaded the bases on two walks by Snappers starter Eury Perez and an infield single by

Julian Escobedo. With two outs and Jhonkensy Noel at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Raynel Delgado to scamper home with the game's first run. Beloit catcher Jan Mercado flagged the ball down and threw home in an attempt to nab Delgado, but the throw skipped wildly down the third base line. The ball, however, bounced right to third baseman Bennett Hostetler. The third baseman tagged out Escobedo, who had taken a wide turn around third.

Two big flies expanded the Captains' lead in the bottom of the fourth. Micah Pries launched a solo shot to right-center to give the Captains a 2-0 advantage. Johnathan Rodríguez followed with a double and, two batters later, Delgado hit his third homer in the last four games. The two-run, opposite field shot landed in the left field bleachers to give the Captains a 4-0 lead.

Eury Perez (1-2) took the loss on the mound for Beloit. He allowed four runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Mason Hickman is scheduled to start in the Captains' regular season finale on Sunday. First pitch at Classic Park is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

