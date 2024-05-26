Smooth Sailing For Ports In 4-1 Win Over 66ers

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports grabbed momentum early and didn't relinquish it on Saturday night, playing a crisp, mistake-free game for a 4-1 win over Inland Empire. The win gave Stockton a three-games-to-two lead in the series with a chance to win it tomorrow.

Stockton (17-25) wasted no time jumping on the 66ers (15-28) in the top of the first. Casey Yamauchi hit a one-out double into left, before Cole Conn belted a ball 398 feet over the fence in right at 103 miles per hour for a 2-0 Ports lead on his fourth homer of the season. The dinger extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Starter Steven Echavarria pitched well in his fifth professional start, going three innings and allowing just one run with no walks and four strikeouts. He allowed a two-out triple in the bottom of the first, but got the next batter to ground out.

The 18-year-old Echavarria allowed a single and a double in the third when his slider got a little too much plate. That made it a 2-1 game before he struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Franck De La Rosa got around four walks in his four innings of relief by allowing just one hit and striking out eight batters to collect the win. In the top of the sixth, Luke Mann hit his league-leading eighth home run out to deep right to get a two-run lead back at 3-1.

Luke Anderson came into the game in the eighth inning and got around two walks of his own with an inning-ending double play started by Yamauchi. In the top of the ninth, Ryan Lasko singled and advanced to second on an error before TJ Schofield-Same drove him in with a base hit through the middle for some breathing room at 4-1.

Anderson would have a much smoother ninth, sitting down the 66ers in order to collect his first save as a Port, and his first since last season with High-A Lansing before battling follicular lymphoma.

UP NEXT

The series finale is set for 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. The 66ers will start Francis Texido (1-4, 4.85) who the Ports scored five runs against and knocked out after just recording one out on Tuesday. Stockton will start 19-year-old Derek Corro, who was just called up from the Arizona Complex League to make his Ports debut.

