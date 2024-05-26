Hinchman hammers walk-off homer as Grizzlies beat Rawhide in 10-9 barnburner

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-18) outlasted the Visalia Rawhide (17-27) 10-9 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno enjoyed their fourth walk-off win of the 2024 season thanks to a Jason Hinchman two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. Four of the last five home victories for the Grizzlies have ended in walk-off triumphs (Sunday, May 12, 1-0, Wednesday, May 22, 6-5, 10 innings and Thursday, May 23, 3-2). The last two home Sundays have also concluded in Fresno walk-off wins (May 12). The comeback claws victory gave the Grizzlies their first series win at Chukchansi Park since August 22-27, 2023 versus Stockton. The Grizzlies improved to 26-4 at home and 47-13 all-time against the Rawhide. Fresno has won 25 of their last 31 contests against their Highway 99 rivals.

The clubs combined to score 19 runs on 27 hits, five walks and five errors. Both teams plated at least one run in five different innings, while relishing comeback efforts with Fresno ultimately holding on. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a run in the first and two runs in the second. Braylen Wimmer and Caleb Hobson lifted sacrifice flies while GJ Hill powered a solo shot to left-center field against his former squad. In the top of the third, the Rawhide cut the deficit to 3-1 when Jansel Luis lined a single to right, adding Cristofer Torin.

Fresno extended their advantage to 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Tevin Tucker spanked a two-run double to left and Aidan Longwell crushed a single to right. Visalia once again did not back down, scoring seven runs in their next three innings and grabbing the lead. The Rawhide mustered two runs in the fifth from a Luis triple and Junior Franco groundout. Torin raced home for the first run and Luis followed with the next run. A fielder's choice by Visalia in the sixth inched them within two runs. Then, a four-run seventh propelled the Rawhide to an 8-6 advantage. Luis lasered a solo blast to right field, his second longball of the year. He ended his afternoon a double shy of the cycle. Anderdson Rojas whacked a two-run wallop to right-center, his first round-tripper of the season. Finally, Jackson Feltner swatted a single to center.

The Grizzlies knotted the game at eight in the seventh following a fielder's choice and error, plus a Hill RBI single to left. In the top of the eighth, the Rawhide seized a 9-8 lead from a fielding error by Wimmer. Fresno went to the ninth trailing by one with the middle of their lineup due up. After a flyout and Andy Perez single, Hinchman strode to the plate with an opportunity to win it for the Grizzlies. On an 0-1 fastball, Hinchman drilled a no-doubter to left-center field, sending the Growifornia crowd home happy.

Fresno righty Jace Kaminska took a no-decision despite striking out a career-high nine over five and one-third frames. Kaminska allowed four runs (three earned), stopping his May scoreless streak at 20 innings. Reliever Brady Hill was tagged with a blown save after permitting four runs on five hits, surpassing his overall run total in 2024 (three runs in 15.1 innings). Jake Madden gave up one unearned run in the eighth and Welinton Herrera (5-1) snatched up the victory after a sensational ninth.

Visalia lefty Adonys Perez was rocked for six runs on seven hits in three and two-thirds innings. Carlos Rey, Rio Britton and Landon Sims all worked scoreless appearances, pooling together for three punchouts. Sam Knowlton was touched up for two runs on three hits while Edgar Isea (2-3) agonized his second loss in the series (both on walk-offs). Fresno begins a six-game series tomorrow evening against the San Jose Giants from Excite Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF GJ Hill (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Jason Hinchman (1-5, walk-off HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (3-3, RBI)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- DH Jansel Luis (4-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Anderdson Rojas (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB)

- SS Cristofer Torin (1-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 BB)

On Deck:

Monday, May 27, 2024 at 5:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (1-2, 3.48) vs. San Jose LHP Dylan Carmouche (1-1, 3.38)

On That Fres-Note :

Grizzlies' mascot Parker T. Bear celebrated his 18th birthday by defeating Rawhide mascot Tipper in musical chairs and watching a walk-off win.

