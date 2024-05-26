Hobson And Perez Headline Fresno's 6-3 Victory Versus Visalia

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-18) conquered the Visalia Rawhide (17-26) 6-3 Saturday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 25-4 at home and 46-13 all-time against the Rawhide. Fresno has won 24 of their last 30 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. The Grizzlies relished their third victory in 12 tries at home when the opponent scores first and enjoyed their first 2024 Saturday win at Chukchansi Park (1-2). Tomorrow, Fresno can win their first home series since August 22-27, 2023 versus the Stockton Ports.

Visalia seized an early 2-0 lead with two outs in the top of the second. Modeifi Marte ripped a single to left, netting Druw Jones and Anderdson Rojas. Fresno took a 4-2 advantage in the bottom of the third after eight batters came to the dish. Darius Perry started the fun with a double and waltzed home on a Rawhide fielding error. Then, Caleb Hobson and Tevin Tucker executed a double steal, with the latter scoring on the play. Finally, Andy Perez roped a double to center, adding Hobson and GJ Hill.

The Rawhide cut the deficit to 4-3 after inching across a run in the top of the sixth. Ruben Santana swatted a single and a Grizzlies miscue plated Adrian De Leon. In the bottom of the seventh, Perez lengthened the Fresno lead to 6-3 after launching a two-run ground-rule double down the left field line. Perez finished the night with two doubles and four RBI. Hobson concluded his evening by reaching base four times, which included three singles (one bunt), two stolen bases and a pair of runs scored.

Overall, the Grizzlies lineup recorded 10 hits with four of them landing for doubles (most by Fresno in a game this year). Hill lined the other double and yielded two runs. Jason Hinchman was awarded two walks and Felix Tena expanded his hit streak to six games. Hinchman and Hill both extended their on-base streaks to 18 and 12 games, respectively.

Fresno southpaw Isaiah Coupet (4-1, win) hurled a career-high six innings, permitting three runs (two earned), on five hits and two walks while punching out four. A trio of Grizzlies relievers combined for three hitless and scoreless frames to wrap up the triumph. Welinton Herrera and Cade Denton picked up their first holds of 2024 while Bryson Hammer secured his third save of the season. Visalia lefty Wilkin Paredes (0-2) suffered the setback after chucking five innings of four-run ball (one earned). The squads conclude the six-game set tomorrow afternoon from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (3-5, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI)

- LF GJ Hill (1-3, 2B, 2 R, BB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 1B Modeifi Marte (1-3, 2 RBI)

- C Adrian De Leon (1-4, 2B, R)

- LHP Wilkin Paredes (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 1:05 pm PT Visalia Rawhide at Fresno Grizzlies

Visalia LHP Adonys Perez (1-3, 3.44) vs. Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (3-1, 1.26)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies turned three double plays, the most in a game this season.

