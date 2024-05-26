Quakes End Skid on Sunday

May 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes got a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon at LoanMart Field, taking an 11-4 victory from the Modesto Nuts to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Dodger rehabbers Bobby Miller and Evan Phillips went the first four innings, but the story on the mound was Jose Rodriguez, who held the lead and fired three scoreless innings to finish off the win, striking out six in earning his first save of the year.

Miller got touched for three runs in the second, but saw his Rancho teammates battle back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Miller would make it through three innings in his first rehab assignment, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four.

Phillips followed with a 1-2-3 fourth, eventually turning it over to winning pitcher Robinson Ortiz.

Tied at 4-4 in the sixth, the Quakes scored three times without the aid of a hit against Modesto reliever Pedro Da Costa Lemos (3-1), taking the lead for good at 7-4.

Rancho piled on with four more in the eighth to put it away against Michael Limoncelli.

The Quakes finished with just nine hits, but got multi-hit games from Kendall George, Josue De Paula and Oswaldo Osorio.

The win for Rancho, coupled with another San Jose victory over Lake Elsinore, gives the Quakes a three-game lead over the Storm in the South Division.

The Quakes (23-20) will take Monday off and then head to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday for a match-up with the second-place Storm. Garrett McDaniels (0-3) will go for Rancho, as Lake Elsinore has not yet named a starter.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 4, as they host Visalia for a six-game series. Tuesday the 4th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

