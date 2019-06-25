Smokies Will Host Cornhole Tournament on Friday, June 28
June 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will be hosting the inaugural Tennessee Smokies Cornhole Tournament on Friday, June 28, 2019. The event will take place from 6:00 PM until approximately 10:00 PM and will include music, beer and great prizes from participating partners. Location for the event will be the concourse of Smokies Stadium with much of the event taking place in a covered area.
Gates will open for participants at 5:00 PM on Friday, June 28. Participants are free to practice until the event kicks off at 6:00 PM. The tournament is double elimination with each round being a best two out of three. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded once all tournament matches have ended. The grand prize winner will take home a new charcoal grill and grill set, a tan YETI Tundra 45 cooler and more!
There are four different pricing options for Tennessee Smokies Cornhole registrations. Registration price for a team of two (2) with Tennessee Smokies mason jars included is $40. Registration price for a team of two (2) without Tennessee Smokies mason jars is $30. An individual registration with a Tennessee Smokies mason jar included is $25, and an individual registration without a mason jar is $20.
Participants who purchase a Tennessee Smokies mason jar will receive $3 draft beer refills at the event and $4 beer refills throughout the 2019 Tennessee Smokies Baseball season. Team registrations can be purchased in advance or at the gate until 5:30 PM on the day of the event. Spectator tickets are available day-of only. Spectators 12 and under are free to enter, tickets for 13+ are just $5.
For tickets or more information, visit smokiesbaseball.com/cornhole. Please email questions to aeleas.smokiesbaseball@gmail.com or call 865-286-2348.
