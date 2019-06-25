Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 25 at Montgomery

June 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a five-game series at the Montgomery Biscuits with Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (3-7, 3.89 ERA) starts for the Shrimp. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

SMITH STARS AS JACKSONVILLE RALLIES FOR WIN

Caleb Smith tied a Southern League record with eight consecutive strikeouts and finished with 11 whiffs, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored four in the eighth to rally by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Monday's rubber match. After giving up a home run to Pensacola leadoff man Travis Blankenhorn, Smith fanned the next eight Blue Wahoos to tie the league record. In the fifth, Mark Contreras homered to make it 2-0. The score remained that way until the eighth. Anfernee Seymour got the Jumbo Shrimp on the board with an RBI double and then Brian Miller's RBI single tied the score at two. With two outs, Justin Twine notched a two-run base hit to place Jacksonville ahead 4-2. Smith whiffed 11 in 4.1 innings in his rehab start.

OCEAN'S ELEVEN

Miami Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith was superb on Monday in his injury rehabilitation start for Jacksonville. The Huntsville, Texas native surrendered a leadoff home run to Travis Blankenhorn before tying the Southern League record with eight consecutive strikeouts. Smith finished the contest with 11 punchouts in just 4.1 innings - 68.8 percent of the Blue Wahoos he faced and a rate of 22.9 per nine innings. Pensacola hitters swung through 29.6 percent of Smith's offerings in Monday's contest.

SPEAKING OF STARTERS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 55 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.82 ERA (100 ER in 319.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 90 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 279 (7.9 K/9) and yielded 256 hits (7.2 H/9).

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting .191/.203/.235 for the season. However, over the last 23 contests, the 23-year-old is slashing .310/.389/.476 with five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 walks. This 23-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+shoot up from 25 to 101.

'PEN PALS

The Jumbo Shrimp relievers saw their scoreless innings streak end at 15 during Friday's game, but the club's bullpen has had an excellent run over the last 11 contests. Over those last 11 affairs, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 37.1 innings with just four runs against for a 0.96 ERA. During this 11-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively allowed just 16 hits (3.9 H/9) while fanning 40 (9.6 K/9) against 11 walks (2.7 BB/9).

THE GOBLET OF FIRE

The Jacksonville pitching staff has recorded 15 strikeouts in consecutive games heading into the start of their five-game series on Tuesday with the Montgomery Biscuits. Moreover, Jumbo Shrimp hurlers have issued just three walks over these last two contests, a continuation of a positive trend for the club. Jacksonville's staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in four of the last six games, posting more than two walks in just one of those affairs. During this six-game run, the Jumbo Shrimp are boasting a 66-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 55.0 innings.

DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team expects to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have posted a combined 14-27 (.341) record in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 3-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. Interestingly, 10 of Jacksonville's last 13 games have been decided by two runs or fewer. The Jumbo Shrimp have won seven of these 10 contests.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Ashley Judd, a notorious Kentucky fan, is likely extremely thrilled with the play of Riley Mahan. The UK product is hitting 7-for-21 (.333) with two home runs and five RBIs in his first five games with the Jumbo Shrimp... Jacksonville shortstop Joe Dunand is 15-for-45 in the last 13 games, an insane .333/.388/.556 (7 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, 4 BB)... Catcher Santiago Chavez ranks in a tie for sixth in the minor leagues this season with 24 runners caught stealing in 44 attempts. Of course, that comes out to a 54.5 percent rate... It is very odd that 18 of the club's 25 homers have come at home, an easy way to say Jacksonville hasn't hit for power while away.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.