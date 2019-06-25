Generals Gameday: June 25 at Mississippi

June 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (41-34 Overall, 2-3 Second Half)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (36-38, 3-2 Second Half)

Tuesday, June 25 | 6:35 pm CT | Trustmark Park

Game 76 | Road Game 41 | Second Half Game 6

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock, 3-2, 2.01 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Joey Wentz, 3-6, 5.51 ERA

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Mississippi Braves (AA, Atlanta Braves) for the first and only time in 2019, playing a five-game series at Trustmark Park. The two teams will meet in 15 games over three separate series in 2019, with 10 of those games happening in the Second Half.

ATL Top-30 Prospects at MIS: OF Cristian Pache (#1), RHP Ian Anderson (#3), OF Drew Waters (#5), C William Contreras (#7), LHP Joey Wentz (#10), LHP Kyle Muller (#11), OF Greyson Jenista (#13), LHP Thomas Burrows (#16), LHP Tucker Davidson (#19), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (#23), IF Ray-Patrick Didder (#27)

LAST GAME: Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped their first series in the Second Half on Monday with a 6-5 loss to the Mobile BayBears. The defeat comes in the final game for Jackson (41-34) at Hank Aaron Stadium, where Mobile (30-43) is 17-22 in their farewell season.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Matt Peacock is coming off a special outing: Pitching in front of his hometown crowd in Mobile, Peacock carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning as part of a 13-2 Generals win. Peacock's outstanding groundball rate (75.8%) leads all MILB pitchers with at least 40.0 IP. Joey Wentz will counter Peacock. The M-Braves lefty has allowed 4 or more earned runs in 4 of his last 5 starts, and his previous start against Jackson (on June 7) featured two runs allowed in just three innings.

