Rain Postpones M-Braves and Generals on Tuesday Night

PEARL, MS - Tuesday night's game between the Mississippi Braves and Jackson Generals has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night, beginning at 5:35 pm. Wednesday's 10:35 am game will now serve as the homestand opener.

Thursday's contests will be seven innings in length, with game two starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game will be allowed to exchange their tickets for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games at the Trustmark Park box office, excluding July 4.

LHP Joey Wentz (3-6, 5.51) is scheduled to start for the M-Braves against RHP Matt Peacock (3-2, 2.01) for the Jackson on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

Wedneday's Promotions:

AMR First Responders Wednesday - All First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive $5 tickets to all other games with ID.

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Fans may receive (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Day Camp Matinee - Dick's Sporting Goods presents a summer matinee at Trustmark Park. What could be better?

