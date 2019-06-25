Generals Rained out in Mississippi on Tuesday

June 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Pearl, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, had their series opener at Mississippi's Trustmark Park postponed on Tuesday due to rain. The Generals and Mississippi Braves will play a double-header on Thursday, June 27 beginning at 5:35pm CT to make up the rained-out game.

Both games on Thursday will be played to a regulation length of seven innings. More information regarding Tuesday's postponed game can be found on MississippiBraves.com.

Pitching matchups for Thursday's contests have not yet been determined. Entering this series, the Generals (41-34) have won only one of their five matchups in 2019 with the M-Braves (36-38). Jackson lost their first series of the Second Half at Mobile by a 3-2 count, while Mississippi won their five-game skirmish at Biloxi, 3-2.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

10:35 am CT Wednesday (6/26) at Mississippi Braves

Trustmark Park - Pearl, Miss.

Pitching matchup TBA

BROADCAST: Mississippi Braves Baseball Network

TICKETS

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

June 30-July 3:

Generals vs. Montgomery Biscuits (AA, Tampa Bay Rays)

...featuring

the Generals' Independence Day Celebration (July 3), with special fireworks!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.