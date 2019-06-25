Fleming, Guerrero to Jacksonville; Silviano Released

June 25, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a series of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Outfielder Gabriel Guerrero has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Guerrero has played in 63 games for the Baby Cakes, hitting .232 with seven home runs and 30 RBI. Guerrero was signed by the Marlins as a minor league free agent last November after playing in the upper three levels of the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2018. This included time in the majors, playing in 14 games for the Reds while hitting .167 (3-for-18) with a home run and a run batted in. The Jumbo Shrimp will be Guerrero's fourth Southern League club, having previously played for Jackson (2015), Mobile (2015-16), and Pensacola (2017-18). Guerrero, 25, is a native of Nizao, Dominican Republic, and he is the nephew of Baseball Hall-of-Famer Vladimir Guerrero, and the cousin of Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.

Additionally, infielder Billy Fleming has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Fleming has played in 16 games for the Baby Cakes, hitting .235 with a home run and eight runs batted in. After he was signed by the Marlins as a minor league free agent on June 3, he played in two games for the Jumbo Shrimp where he hit .400 (2-for-5) with a walk. Fleming started the season in the New York Yankees organization with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he hit .244 with one home run and five RBI in 12 games played.

In a corresponding move, infielder John Silviano has been released by the Marlins organization. Silviano played in 65 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .151 with four home runs and 14 RBI.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players along with left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville opens up a five-game series at Montgomery in Tuesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (3-7, 3.89 ERA) start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.