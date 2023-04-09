Smokies Take Opening Weekend Series, 6-0

The Birmingham Barons started the season in a full on sprint with back-to-back games with double digit hits, 11 and 12, respectively. However, the Tennessee Smokies and their stingy pitching crew in Game 3 held the Barons to just one hit, aiding their 6-0 victory.

The Smokies were the first to strike tonight as catcher Miguel Amaya smacks one to deep left field, to give them an early 1-0 lead. Amaya got the best of Barons right-handed starter Cristian Mena, and was only one of a few able to do so tonight.

Mena, at a mere 20 years-old, shoved 4.0 innings where he collected nine strikeouts, while only allowing three earned runs on four hits. Despite the youngsters' efforts, the Barons could not capitalize on the stellar performance.

Most of the Barons' struggles came from the arm of the Chicago Cubs No. 8 prospect right-handed pitcher Ben Brown, according to MLB pipeline. Brown, in 4.0 IP, gave up zero hits and collected six strikeouts.

The Smokies found their offensive stride in the fifth. Once Mena was relieved by the left-handed newcomer Hayden Green, Tennessee packed on the runs. To welcome Green to the Barons The Smokies scored four runs to make it 5-0.

Green's night was not what he expected when he found out he was going to be promoted to Double-A, nevertheless he was able to nab two strikeouts in 0.2 IP. In need of some help, the Barons brought in another left-hander in Austin Warner to close out the frustrating inning.

Warner gave his best efforts to cool down the Smokies offense. He finished his duties from the bump with two strikeouts, and only giving up one run. That one run, however, came off the Cubs No. 1 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, according to MLB Pipeline, as he tripled to bring one run in, adding to their lead.

With a substantial six-run lead, and the Barons offense stagnant, all seemed to be heading towards the series being lost. Right-fielder Yoelqui Céspedes wanted to give Birmingham a chance. With a hard grounder through the left side of the infield the Barons had a glimmer of hope, in the top of the seventh inning.

That glimmer went out as fast as the three final outs in the top of the ninth, in a one-two-three inning for the Smokies closer Jake Reindl.

Even though the Barons haven started the season 1-2, there were some positive takeaways in the first series. The offense, besides tonight, looks to be picking up where they left off last season with 23 hits and 16 runs scored in three games.

The bats are hot for the Barons, and so have been the starting pitchers. Birmingham's starting pitchers have a combined 22 strikeouts, which accounts for over half of their team total 43 strikeouts. The Barons rank second in team strikeouts, and most of that can be awarded to the starting rotation.

However, the bullpen is what will make or break the season for Birmingham. The relief pitching has given up 11-of-16 earned runs this season. The Barons' 16 runs allowed ranks last in the Southern League. It is still early for the Barons bullpen, which is promising as the rust and nerves can be shaken off as the season rolls on.

After all, a baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint.

