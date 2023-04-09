Carlos Rodriguez, Nick Bennett, Darrell Thompson Pave Way to 4-0 Shuckers' Win

PEARL, MS - Starter Carlos Rodriguez dazzled in his Double-A debut to the tune of eight strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Nick Bennett and Darrell Thompson combined to allow one hit over five innings out of the bullpen in a 4-0 Biloxi Shuckers win over the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park. The win clinched the series for the Shuckers, their third straight series win over the M-Braves dating back to last year.

Rodriguez, who was named the Milwaukee Brewers 2022 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, picked up where he left off last year by striking two of the first three batters in the first. He struck out another to end the second which started a run of five straight strikeouts. In the fourth, he allowed his first hit of the game, a bloop single to right, but struck out Beau Philip for his eighth of the game.

In the third, the Shuckers strung together three straight extra base hits to take a commanding lead. After a leadoff walk, Isaac Collins stole second and was brought in on a double to left by Lamar Sparks. A Zavier Warren triple brought Sparks in, and Tristen Lutz hit a ground-rule double to center, giving the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

One inning later, Biloxi tacked on another when Carlos Rodriguez lined a double to left-center that scored Ethan Murray. The double was Rodriguez's first Double-A hit.

In his first career relief appearance, Bennett threw three scoreless innings, including a perfect seventh inning. Thompson retired six straight to end the game, striking out four. The appearance marked Thompson's first in Minor League Baseball.

Bennett (1-0) earned the win while M-Braves starter Daniel Martinez (0-1) took the loss in his Double-A debut. The Shuckers return to MGM Park for their home opener on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

