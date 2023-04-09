Biscuits Come Back, Stun Wahoos, 6-3

PENSACOLA, Flo. - Down 3-2, the Biscuits (2-1) scored four runs in the top of the ninth, and departed blustery, cold Pensacola with a memorable 6-3 win over the Blue Wahoos (1-2) on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Miami Marlins number 30 prospect Patrick Monteverde was on the bump for the Blue Wahoos, and the lefty dominated in the top of the first, striking out the side. Greg Jones and Mason Auer each went down swinging, while Logan Driscoll was caught looking

Rays number nine prospect Cole Wilcox started on the mound for the Biscuits, and the right-hander responded by striking out the side in the bottom of the first, getting Jose Devers, Nasim Nunez, and Joe Rizzo-all left-hand hitters-swinging at sliders to conclude the first frame.

Monteverde struck out Austin Shenton in a one-two-three top of the second, while Wilcox worked a clean bottom half of the second. Monteverde then struck out the side again in the top of the third. Wilcox surrendered a lead-off double to Norel Gonzalez to open the bottom of the third, but retired the rest in order, and kept the game scoreless.

Auer broke up Monteverde's perfect game with a one-out single in the top of the fourth before the lefty walked Driscoll. After Auer stole third and Driscoll stole second, Monteverde struck out the side again, and ran his total to 10 through just four innings.

Nunez led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, and then Joe Rizzo stroked an RBI-double to right to put the Blue Wahoos ahead, 1-0. Wilcox eventually settled down, and completed the rest of the inning without allowing a run, stranding runners on first and second. Monteverde struck out Alexander Ovalles to give the southpaw 11 punchouts through five shutout innings.

Nathan Wiles took over for Wilcox in the bottom of the fifth, and fired a perfect inning, striking out one in his Double-A debut. Monteverde then pitched a perfect sixth to keep the 1-0 advantage intact before Wiles worked a scoreless bottom of the sixth.

The Biscuits went three-and-out against Brady Puckett in the top of the seventh, and the Wahoos did the same against Wiles in the bottom of the seventh.

Tristan Peters came on to pinch hit for Diego Infante to begin the top of the eighth and came through with a single up the middle. After Blake Hunt flew out to center field, Ovalles ripped a single into right. Peters and Ovalles moved to third and second, respectively, on a wild pitch, before Alika Williams stroked a two-run double to right to hand the Biscuits their first lead of the game at 2-1.

Michael Mercado (1-0) entered the game for Wiles in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn't hold the lead, serving up a two-out, two-run single to Paul McIntosh, who put Pensacola back in front, 3-2.

Sean Reynolds (0-1) came on to close things out for the Blue Wahoos in the top of the ninth, but surrendered a solo home run to Driscoll, who tied the game at three with one he hit off the foul pole in right. Heriberto Hernandez wore a pitch in the ribs in the next at-bat, before Shenton slapped a go-ahead RBI-double into left-center field to make it 4-3 Biscuits. Williams hit an RBI-single to increase that lead to 5-3 later in the inning, and a throwing error by Pensacola right fielder Griffin Conine brought home the sixth and final run. Justin Sterner shut the door with a one-two-three bottom of the ninth to earn the save.

