M-Braves Relievers Perform Well in 4-0 Loss to Shuckers

Mississippi Braves' Victor Vodnik in action

PEARL, MS - The M-Braves bullpen posted six strong innings, but the Mississippi Braves (1-2) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers (2-1) 4-0 on Easter Sunday at Trustmark Park. M-Braves relievers allowed just one unearned run over six innings.

In his Double-A debut, RHP Daniel Martinez went three innings, allowing three runs. He was promoted from High-A Rome earlier today before the game.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth, the M-Braves loaded the bases with a Cade Bunnell single and a pair of walks, but RHP Carlos Rodriguez struck out Beau Philip to preserve the shutout and complete a four-inning start in his 2023 debut.

RHP José Montilla was the first M-Braves pitcher out of the bullpen, making his Double-A debut. The Dominican Republic native posted three innings, allowing one unearned run with three strikeouts. Montilla pitched for Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season.

In his first appearance of the season and Double-A debut, LHP Alex Segal put up a shutout inning in the seventh. Segal split time between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season.

RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Kyle Wilcox each pitched a scoreless inning in the eighth and the ninth.

After scoring 11 runs the night before, the M-Braves struggled offensively with two hits and 14 strikeouts in the loss. Cody Milligan led the offense, going 1-for-3 with a walk. He went 5-for-12 with three doubles and three RBI in the series.

The M-Braves have a scheduled off day tomorrow before a six-game road series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A Affiliate, Cincinnati Reds) from April 11-16. The club returns to Trustmark Park from April 18-23 for a six-game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays).

