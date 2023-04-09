Monteverde Dominant, But Blue Wahoos Falter Late in 6-3 Loss

Pensacola, Fla. - Patrick Monteverde ended last season as one of the top minor league pitchers in the Miami Marlins organization.

He began anew the same way, throwing a superlative-filled, one-hitter for the Blue Wahoos in six innings Sunday, but the Montgomery Biscuits rallied in the final two innings against Pensacola relievers for a 6-3 win in the series finale of the opening weekend at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A crowd of 3,878 endured one of the coldest home games in franchise history. The game-time temperature of 61 degrees, not accounting for the wind-chill, didn't equate to the 57-degree temperature for a game in 2014.

Those in attendance watched a pitching duel through seven innings. The Blue Wahoos (1-2) provided Monteverde a 1-0 lead on Joe Rizzo's RBI double to score Nasim Nunez, who led off with a single.

Monteverde, 26, rated the No. 30 prospect in the Marlins organization by MLB Pipeline, faced only 20 batters in the six innings. Aside from the fourth-inning single by Mason Auer, only three other batters got a ball out of the infield.

Now in his third minor league season, this was easily one of the best performances in his professional career. Monteverde, a Pittsburgh native, was an 8th round pick by the Marlins in the 2021 draft, after his junior season at Texas Tech.

Monteverde's pivotal inning Sunday was in the fourth, following the one-out single by Auer. He walked the next batter Logan Driscoll on four consecutive pitches, then briefly walked off the mound in disgust.

He then regathered himself and struck out the next two batters. He threw a cutter to strike out Austin Shenton to end the inning, then retired the next six batters he faced in order to put a bow on the day. The lefty's 11 strikeouts established a new career high.

Brady Puckett followed with a clean inning in the seventh. But the Biscuits (2-1) produced three runs off Austin Roberts in the eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Alika Williams.

The Blue Wahoos' Paul McIntosh energized the crowd with his two-out, two run single in the bottom of the inning. The hit scored Victor Victor Mesa, who reached on an error, and Nasim Nunez who coaxed a one-out walk.

Blue Wahoos closer Sean Reynolds was unable to seal the win, however, in the ninth inning. The Biscuits' Driscoll led off the inning with a home run that nicked the right field foul pole as it was curving out of the field. That tied the game.

He then plunked next batter Herberto Hernandez and Austin Shenton followed with an RBI double. Williams then finished the scoring with a two out RBI single.

The Blue Wahoos will have an off day on Monday, then will begin a six-game road series on Tuesday against Biloxi Shuckers in Biloxi, Mississippi.

First pitch from MGM Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on the MiLB First Pitch app (radio) and MiLB.tv (streaming). For more information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

