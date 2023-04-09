Martinez Added to M-Braves Roster, Starts Sunday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced on Sunday that RHP Daniel Martinez had been transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome and will start Sunday's series finale at Trustmark Park against Biloxi at 2:05 pm.

Signed as Minor League Free Agent on January 30, 2023, Martinz made 30 appearances, one start, for High-A Lansing in the Oakland Athletics organization last season. The 24-year-old from Riverside, CA, went 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA over 39.0 innings with 35 strikeouts and 27 walks.

Martinez played the 2021 season with Single-A Stockton, going 3-5 with a 9.00 ERA in 18 appearances, five starts. In his first full minor league season in 2019, he posted a 2.35 ERA over 15.1 innings.

He was drafted by Oakland in the 21st round of the 2018 draft out of Riverside City College and was a two-way player in college. He was the Tigers ace on the bump, compiling an overall record of 7-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 77 strikeouts. His numbers paced Riverside's staff.

The M-Braves close out their Opening Weekend at 2:05 pm today against Biloxi at Trustmark Park. Following the game, the Braves will head to Chattanooga for a six-game road series beginning on Tuesday at 6:15 pm CT.

