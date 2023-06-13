Smokies' Big Second Inning Lifts Them to a Series Victory

BIRMINGHAM, AL- Smokies starter DJ Herz got out of a second and third jam in the first inning by striking out the final three batters in the inning.The Smokies then took advantage of command issues by Birmingham starter Garrett Schoenle to get on the board first.

Pete Crow-Armstrong knocked a single into center field with the bases loaded to score two runs, followed by a Luis Vazquez double to score two more and make it 4-0 Smokies. In the next at-bat, Owen Caissie poked a single to score Vazquez and make it a five run second inning.

The Barons erased the shutout in the sixth inning when Barons catcher Adam Hackenburg grounded out with runners at first and third to score one run. For the second consecutive inning, the Barons reached the scoreboard with an RBI groundout, this time by Tyler Neslony to make it a 6-2 Smokies lead. Later in the inning, Alsander Womack hit a double down the line to score Bryan Ramos and cut the lead in half at 6-3.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Barons lead-off hitter Jose Rodriguez hit a 2 RBI double off the wall to cut the lead down to one run at 6-5. The next batter Tyler Neslony, hits a go-ahead single into left field, scoring two Barons to take a one run Birmingham lead at 7-6.

The Barons shutout the Smokies in the ninth to win game one of the series 7-6. Game two tomorrow night starts at 8:05 PM ET. The reigning Southern League pitcher of the month, Porter Hodge will start for Tennessee.

