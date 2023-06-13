Lugbauer, Vodnik Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced that first baseman Drew Lugbauer and right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik are the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Drew Lugbauer had another monster week for the M-Braves and continues to be one of the top hitters in the Southern League this season. In five games, the New York native hit .438 (7-for-16) with two home runs, four RBI, four runs scored, four walks, and a 1.363 OPS. Lugbauer's home run on Thursday was the 99th of his minor league career and 58th with the M-Braves.

Over his last 20 games since May 16, Lugbauer, 26, is batting .366 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs, two stolen bases, and 1.219 OPS, which ranks sixth in minor league baseball. Overall this season, Lugbauer is batting .266 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 RBI, 27 walks, .383 OBP, .591 SLG, and .974 OPS. Lugbauer leads the Southern League in home runs, slugging, OPS,

The Atlanta Braves selected Lugbauer in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan.

M-Braves reliever Victor Vodnik continues to be one of the top bullpen arms in the Southern League. This week, the Rialto, CA native led the club with eight strikeouts, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings, yielding one hit, and just two walks. He capped his week with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts in Saturday's 4-3 win over Biloxi. Since May 3, Vodnik, 23, has posted a 1.02 ERA over 17.2 innings, two earned runs, nine walks to 28 strikeouts, and 14.3 K/9.

The Braves selected Vodnik out of Rialto HS in the 14th round in 2018.

The M-Braves start a six-game road series tomorrow night at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. The M-Braves are 7.5 games back of Pensacola in the first-half standings with 12 to play. The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to close out the first half, June 20-25 against the Birmingham Barons. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

