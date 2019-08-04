Smokies and M-Braves Suspended, Doubleheader Set for Monday

August 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





KODAK - Sunday afternoon's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Mississippi Braves has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed as part of a doubleheader with a second seven-inning game to follow on Monday night beginning at 5:05 PM ET.

Mississippi scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first thanks to RBI-singles from Trey Harris and Greyson Jenista. Both runs were scored off starter RHP Jake Stinnett. The game will be resumed in the bottom of the second inning with one out, a runner at second base and Ray-Patrick Didder at the plate.

Both games can be heard on the Smokies' flagship station 92.3 FM / AM 760 and TuneIn Radio via the MiLB First Pitch app.

