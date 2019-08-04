Biscuits' Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (72-42) rallied impressively in the ninth, but ultimately lost just their fourth series of the season on Sunday night (16-4-3) in game four of a five-game set, 7-6, to the Chattanooga Lookouts (51-61). Montgomery has now lost four of their last five games.

Biscuits starter Kenny Rosenberg (11-2) and Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin (1-5) were locked in a pitcher's duel through the first three innings, before Chattanooga exploded with five runs off the southpaw in the fourth.

Stuart Fairchild got it started with his second home run of the season, this one a solo shot to left, to make it 1-0 Chattanooga. Later in the inning, Tyler Stephenson's RBI-single made it a 2-0 game, and then a wild pitch uncorked by Rosenberg made it 3-0. Michael Beltre hit into a 6-3 RBI-groundout to make it 4-0, and Alberti Chavez's RBI-double produced the final run in the nine-batter inning.

In the sixth, Ibandel Isabel went deep for the designated hitter's Southern League-leading 26th home run of the season, which made it a 6-0 contest, and Michael Beltre's RBI-double in the seventh made it 7-0.

Sanmartin, who was winless on the year coming into Sunday, allowed just two singles in the second to Tristan Gray and Josh Lowe, and two walks through 5.2 innings. The Colombian lefty also fanned five in his first victory of the season for Chattanooga.

The Biscuits would finally get on the board in the seventh thanks to Jim Haley's RBI-single after Josh Lowe's two-out double. Haley now has 13 RBIs over his last 12 games.

Montgomery then made it interesting in the ninth by putting up a five-spot thanks to a Haley sac fly, an RBI-single by Carl Chester, a two-run single by David Rodriguez, and an RBI-single by Brett Sullivan off three different Lookouts pitchers. The Biscuits had runners at first and second with two outs when Gray ripped a liner to the right side only to watch second baseman Calten Daal catch it to end the game.

The Biscuits will try to end the series on a high note on Monday when Jason Garcia (4-0) takes on Wendolyn Bautista (0-0) in the finale at 6:35 PM CT.

