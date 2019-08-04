Barons Blitzed Early, Can't Catch up

PENSACOLA, Fla. - It was a tough Sunday evening for the Birmingham Barons (50-60) in their 10-1 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (60-63) at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Wahoos set the tone early in the second inning and began the runaway. The Wahoos banged out six runs on six hits and sent 11 batters to the plate.

Shortstop Jordan Gore got it started with a two-run homer to right, scoring Jimmy Kerrigan. A few batters later, Minnesota Twins No. 2 prospect Alex Kirilloff brought home No. 1 prospect Royce Lewis on Kirilloff's own two-run homer to left-center. It was Kirilloff's fourth homer of the season against Birmingham.

After the bases were loaded, Barons starter Blake Battenfield was taken out for righty Alec Hansen. Kerrigan, batting for the second time in the inning, banged out a two-run single that scored Trevor Larnach and Ben Rortvedt and the inning would end with a Pensacola 6-0 lead.

Larnach, the Twins No. 5 prospect, tacked on two more in the third inning on a two-run drop single to right to make it 8-0. Larnach finished 3-for-3 with those two RBI and reached base all five plate appearances.

Pensacola tallied their final runs on a two-run homer by first baseman Ryan Costello in the eighth inning to make it 10-1. It was the third two-run homer of the night and Costello's third straight game with a long ball (all in this series).

Barons designated hitter Damek Tomscha, who came into the day batting .400 over his last 12 games, got the Barons on the board in the fourth. He delivered a line drive single to right, scoring Blake Rutherford for Tomscha's 12th RBI in the past 13 games.

Battenfield took the loss and snapped his streak of nine-straight starts allowing three runs or fewer. Hansen, Tyler Johnson and Mauricio Cabrera came on in relief of Battenfield and eventually helped quell Pensacola with four consecutive shutout innings.

Birmingham will wrap up their series with Pensacola Monday evening, starting at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Tanner Banks (1-5, 4.53) will toe the slab and make his 16th start with the Barons.

WJQX-FM 100.5 will be the home of the Barons on Monday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 6:20 p.m.

