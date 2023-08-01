Smoke in the Outfield BBQ Festival Launches this Weekend

MADISON, Alabama - At long last, the newest and biggest barbecue festival in North Alabama will take place this weekend at Toyota Field. On Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, Smoke In The Outfield wall take over the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, giving fans live entertainment, one-of-a-kind barbecue, and memories for all.

Over 60 amateur cook teams from all across the country are scheduled to compete in the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned event in a variety of categories including chicken, ribs, and pork.

The event kicks off with the VIP Opening Night Party on Friday, August 4 from 5-10 p.m. with introductions of the cook teams and their specialties as they prepare the next day's competitions. The Lamont Landers Band will be performing live on Friday. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey, and specialty drinks.

On Saturday, August 5, the Cook Off will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the People's Choice BBQ tasting and competition judging taking place in the afternoon. There will be more live music from the Cruze Band and inflatables, along with games on the concourse and more opportunities to ride the mechanical bull.

All competitions will take place on Saturday, with the awards presentation set for Saturday afternoon. Judges will begin critiquing the competitors' food beginning at 1 with the judging of chicken, ribs, and finally. People's Choice sampling will begin at 11 a.m. for guests that have purchased special sampling tickets.

Tickets are still available for both days, with several options available for guests to get the most out of their experience.

VIP Tickets - $45 per person, includes a Saturday Sampling Ticket and a Friday Opening Night Ticket

Saturday Sampling Tickets - $40 per person, includes one drink ticket (beer or fountain soda), access to People's Choice BBQ competition to sample 2 oz. portions of People's Choice Submissions and vote on the winner

Adult Tickets - $15, includes admission to both Friday and Saturday

Kids 12 & Under - $12, includes admission to both Friday and Saturday

Children 2 & Under - Free!

Many local vendors and business will be on hand throughout the festival. A full list of vendors is available.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society is the number one organization of grilling and live-fire smoking enthusiasts globally. It is also the top sanctioning body for barbecue food sports. Throughout the two-day festival, guests will be able to learn more about the sport of barbecuing and the techniques used by the professionals.

