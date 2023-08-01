Strong Pitching, Late Rally Not Enough in M-Braves' 3-2 Loss to Montgomery

August 1, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Scott Blewett in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Scott Blewett in action(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - Despite strong pitching and a ninth-inning rally, the Mississippi Braves (43-52, 10-17) lost their series opener 3-2 to the Montgomery Biscuits (50-46, 14-13) on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves outhit the Biscuits eight-to-five, but the club left 14 runners on and went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

In his third Double-A start, Tyler Owens tossed four innings of one-run ball. Owens allowed four hits and two walks with one strikeout. The 22-year-old got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning to complete his outing.

The M-Braves missed a few chances to score. In the first inning, Tyler Tolve and Drew Lugbauer each came up with two-out hits but neither ended up scoring. Three walks loaded the bases in the second, but the M-Braves failed to bring in a run.

Scott Blewett followed with three shutout innings of relief. The right-hander retired nine of 10 batters he faced, racking up four strikeouts. Blewett recently transitioned from a starting role and made just his third relief appearance this season.

The M-Braves left the bases loaded in the seventh. In the eighth, Cal Conley doubled to put two runners in scoring position, but Chris Gau came in and retired two batters to get out of trouble.

Drew Campbell recorded his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Ty Tice pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs and recording three strikeouts.

In the ninth, the M-Braves broke through. Cody Milligan led off with a walk. Luke Waddell reached on an infield single, and a throwing error allowed Milligan to score. Jesse Franklin V shot an RBI single through the left side of the infield to make it a one-run game. Nelson Alvarez came in and picked up the final two outs to save the game for Montgomery. Lugbauer, representing the tying run, was left stranded on second base.

The second and third games of the series are on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. In a doubleheader, the first game will start at 5:00 pm CT and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game's completion. Broadcast coverage starts 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.