Waddell, Robles Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

PEARL, MS - In partnership with Farm Bureau, the Mississippi Braves announced that infielder Luke Waddell and starting pitcher Domingo Robles are the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 24-year-old Waddell hit .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles, three walks and two RBI in five games against Pensacola this past week. On Sunday, Waddell reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

In 59 games for the M-Braves, Waddell is slashing .305/.411/.455 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 41 RBI. The infielder is the Southern League's active batting leader and ranks third in the league in on-base percentage. Waddell played for Triple-A Gwinnett from April 14 to May 21, batting .221 with 10 RBI in 29 games.

Atlanta drafted Waddell in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Georgia Tech. Waddell is a native of Loveland, Ohio.

The 25-year-old Robles posted two quality starts against Pensacola this past week. On Tuesday, the left-hander allowed three runs in six innings. He followed up that start with six innings of two-run ball on Sunday.

Robles is 6-7 with a 3.94 ERA in 89 innings over 17 games, 16 starts. He ranks top ten in the Southern League in ERA (3.94, 4th), strikeouts (94, 8th) and WHIP (1.28, 5th).

Atlanta signed Robles as a Minor League free agent in January. Robles spent the past two seasons in the Cardinals organization. He is a native of Imbert, Dominican Republic.

