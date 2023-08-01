Homestand Highlights: August 1-6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves wrap up a 12-game homestand with six-game series starting tonight at 6:35 pm against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays). The homestand features several great promotions, including Mississippi State Night, a Spencer Strider Jersey Giveaway, and Saturday Post-Game Fireworks!

Tuesday, August 1 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tyler Owens (0-0, 5.68) vs. RHP Logan Workman (1-2, 2.66)

Wednesday, August 2 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | Doubleheader, Game One at 5:00 pm CT

Sport Your Colors Day: Wear your local youth team uniforms and sport your colors for our doubleheader! Any fans wearing local youth team gear can get free field level tickets to both games at the box office!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in Farm Bureau Grill from 6:00pm - 7:00pm, with wine experts Brad Stephens and Ryan Carr from O42 Wine & Spirits!

Probable Pitchers (Game One): RHP Alan Rangel (1-11, 5.91) vs. LHP Mason Montgomery (3-3, 4.48)

Probable Pitchers (Game Two): LHP Hayden Deal (2-1, 3.49) vs. TBA

Thursday, August 3 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Mississippi State Night: Hail State! Wear your Bulldog gear to the box office and get a $5 ticket! The first 1,000 fans will get cowbell stickers, courtesy of Farm Bureau!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Cole Wilcox (2-8, 5.59)

Friday, August 4 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Spencer Strider Jersey Giveaway: Early arriving fans will receive a navy-blue Spencer Strider T-Shirt Jersey, presented by Mississippi Department of Health / Office of Tobacco Control!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (5-6, 3.15) vs. RHP Sean Hunley (2-3, 2.98)

Saturday, August 5 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by XFinity!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (6-7, 3.94) vs. RHP Victor Muñoz (7-6, 7.07)

Sunday, August 6 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

Team Photo Giveaway: Early arriving fans will receive a 2023 team photo, presented by Bob Boyte Honda!

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tyler Owens vs. RHP Logan Workman

Series Information:

This will be the fourth series between the M-Braves and the Biscuits this season. Montgomery leads the season series ten-games-to-eight. Montgomery is 49-46 with a 13-13 record in the second half. The M-Braves are 43-51 with a 10-16 record in the second half.

The Montgomery Biscuits are in their 20th year of baseball since moving from the Orlando area in 2004. The Biscuits won two Southern League Championships (2006, 2007) and been in the postseason every year since 2015. In 2021, the M-Braves defeated Montgomery in the Best-of-Five Championship Series for their first title since 2008.

M-Braves Top-30 Prospects: No. 11 INF Cal Conley, No. 12 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 23 RHP Alan Rangel, No. 25 C Tyler Tolve, No. 26 LHP Luis De Avila, No. 27 INF Luke Waddell, No. 28 RHP Tyler Owens, No. 29 INF/OF Cody Milligan, No. 30 C Javier Valdes.

Biscuits Top-30 Prospects: No. 1 INF Junior Caminero, No. 5 LHP Mason Montgomery, No. 7 OF Mason Auer, No. 8 RHP Cole Wilcox, No. 16 OF Heriberto Hernandez, No. 20 OF Tristan Peters, No. 21 INF Ronny Simon.

