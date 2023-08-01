Alec Barger Traded to Colorado Rockies Organization

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves today acquired LHP Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Mississippi Braves RHP Alec Barger.

Barger, 25, made 30 relief appearances for the M-Braves this season, posting a 3-2 record and 3.29 ERA over 38.1 innings pitched, striking out 48 while walking just 21. Barger did not allow a run over his first 11 appearances/15.0 innings to begin the season, recording four saves, two holds, 19 strikeouts, to seven walks. He earned his first Double-A win with two shutout innings against Montgomery on April 22.

Barger appeared in three games during big league spring training, allowed no runs with five strikeouts, and recorded two saves. In 2022, the Savoy, IL native was 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA over 49.1 innings ad 38 games with High-A Rome, striking out 69 to 22 walks with five saves. Over four seasons with Atlanta, primarily as a reliever, Barger posted a 10-10 record and a 4.51 ERA.

Barger was Atlanta's 17th-round pick in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina State University.

Hand, 33, has made 40 relief appearances for the Rockies this season, pitching to a 3-1 record and a 4.54 ERA (18 ER/35.2 IP). He has struck out 41 batters and walked 16. A three-time All-Star, Hand is in his 13th major league season. In 559 career games, he has gone 38-53 with a 3.80 ERA (307 ER/754.0 IP).

In 2016, the left-hander led the majors with 82 games pitched. During the abbreviated 2020 season, he led baseball with 16 saves and paced the American League with 21 games finished. Among active players, the native of Chaska, Minn., ranks 14th in games pitched.

Originally drafted by the Florida Marlins in the second round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft, Hand debuted with the Marlins in 2011.

The M-Braves begin the second portion of a 13-game homestand tonight at Trustmark Park with the opener of a seven-game series in six days against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Fans can purchase tickets and view the promotional schedule at mississippibraves.com.

