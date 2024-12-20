Slow Start Dooms Rivermen vs Quad City

PEORIA, IL- Fast starts can set the tone for a game, especially when the team that starts fast nets a few goals in the process. Peoria faced such a start from Quad City and was unable to match it as they fell to the Storm 7-4 at Carver Arena on Friday night.

Quad City came out flying in the first period, capitalizing on their first two shots on goal. That prompted a quick goaltender change by Peoria as Colby Muise was pulled in favor of Brandon Perrone. The change did little to stem Quad City's momentum as the Storm notched four more goals before the end of the first period.

Colby Muise returned to the ice as the Rivermen skated out with much more energy in the second period. Michael McChesney got Peoria on the board as he buried a rebound from a Cale List shot in the slot. This was followed up by a beautiful play by Alec Baer as he skated to his left and then down the wall. Baer spied Jordan Ernst open on the back door and saucered a pass right to him. Ernst made no mistake as he buried the one-timed shot into the net to make it a 6-2 game. Despite some great chances late in the second period while on the power play, the Rivermen starred down a 6-2 deficit going into the third period. Coming into Friday night, the Rivermen had yet to come back from a second-period deficit this season and win.

Alec Baer was able to capitalize on the power play as a Jordan Ernst shot from the right-wing side produced a rebound on the left and Baer chased down the loose puck and fired it into the back of the net. Jordan Ernst added on his second of the night late in the third after a Baer shot from the high slot sailed wide but defected off of the end-boards to Ernst. Ernst fired in a shot short-side to pull the Rivermen within two. Down 6-4, the Rivermen pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker but Quad City was able to find an empty-net goal in the final minute to cap off a 7-4 victory for the Storm.

Peoria will have little time to dwell on their loss to the Storm as they will have to head over to Moline, Illinois for a 7:10 pm contest in the Quad Cities.

