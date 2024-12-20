Kenny Stops 38, Marksmen Defeat Mayhem 3-1

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ryan Kenny made 38 saves and John Moncovich set up two goals as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Macon Mayhem 3-1 at the Crown Coliseum Friday.

After allowing the first goal exactly five minutes in, Fayetteville answered just under three minutes later. Dalton Hunter (12) finished off a cross-crease feed from Khristian Acosta (9) to tie things 1-1. Moncovich started the play from his own zone for his first assist of the game. The Marksmen took control off the heels of a powerplay late in the period. Moments after the Mayhem returned to full strength, Austen Long (6) tipped in a Moncovich shot, with Alex Wilkins (8) picking up a secondary assist on the eventual game-winning goal at 18:03 of the frame.

Tyler Barrow (9) picked off a Macon clearing attempt at the blueline before firing in the only goal of the second period to increase Fayetteville's lead to 3-1 under halfway through, and the score would hold.

Kenny ended the night with 38 saves, including 17 in the third period, and the Marksmen penalty kill finished five for five to lead Fayetteville over Macon.

The Marksmen and the Mayhem will face-off for the seventh time in the 2024-25 season on "How the Grinch Stole Hockey" at the Crown Coliseum Saturday. Single-game tickets to Saturday's contest and all 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

