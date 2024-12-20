Tim Kent Called up to ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders

December 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that rookie forward Tim Kent has been called up by the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

Kent is in his first pro season after playing at two different universities over the span of five years. The rookie winger got off to a hot start, scoring in each of Roanoke's first two games and recording a five-point (2 G, 3 A) game in Roanoke's opening weekend loss at Fayetteville on October 19. In 14 games this season for the Dawgs, Kent has three goals, 11 assists, 10 penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating. The Florida native spent his last three seasons at Curry College (NCAA-DIII), earning an All-Commonwealth Coast Conference First Team Selection at the end of the 2022-2023 season after tallying 15 goals and 20 assists. Kent was teammates with fellow Dawg Billy Roche during that season. Before attending Curry, the five-foot-seven forward played one year at the University of New England (NCAA-DIII). In 63 career collegiate games, Kent notched 38 goals, 34 assists, and 49 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old played three seasons of junior level hockey in the NAHL and NCDC.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road on Friday, December 20 against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. EST at the Ford Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.