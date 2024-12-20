Mayhem Can't Get by Kenny, Lose 3-1

December 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - Despite outshooting the Marksmen 17-4 in the third period, the Mayhem couldn't mount a comeback and fell 3-1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen.

The Mayhem got on the board first, as Trent Grimshaw broke his three-game scoring drought by sending a puck beyond Ryan Kenny exactly five minutes into the first period. But by the end of the first period, the Mayhem found themselves behind, thanks to Marksmen goals by Dalton Hunter and Austen Long.

Tyler Barrow's unassisted goal in the second period gave the Marksmen their third unanswered goal, and their largest lead of the game. From that point on, the Mayhem would have their chances, but went 0/4 on the power play after falling behind 3-1, and could not score on any of their 31 shots in the second and third periods. Ryan Kenny saved 38 of 39 shots for the Marksmen in game one of the two-game weekend series.

The Mayhem are on the road again in Fayetteville tomorrow night for a 6 p.m. puck drop before they return home for Disney Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:00pm against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

