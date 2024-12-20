Scruffy City Shiners Win on Ice Bears Rebrand Night

December 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears' Stephen Mundinger on game night

Stephen Mundinger made 35 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Birmingham Bulls 4-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night. The Ice Bears returned the temporary rebrand of the Scruffy City Shiners for this weekend and will play in the Shiners uniforms Saturday night as well.

The Ice Bears have won two straight. Birmingham has dropped three in a row.

Mundinger made ten or more saves in all three periods as Birmingham kept a consistent attack throughout the evening. He stopped a breakaway chance from MacGregor Sinclair late in the first period and denied a flurry of chances in the second.

Dalton Skelly scored on the power play at 16:58 of the first from the right circle. Derek Osik sent the puck to center and Tyler Williams tapped it back to Skelly to setup his sixth goal of the year.

Williams poked the puck free in the Birmingham zone and chased it down in the left-wing corner. He carried behind the net and evaded a hit before emerging in front of the crease and beating Austin Lotz down low to make it 2-0 at 13:12 of the second.

Carson Rose scored from the right circle on the power play at 16:02 to get the Bulls on the board.

Jason Brancheau scored his third goal of the weekend by deflecting Osik's shot from in front of the crease to give the Ice Bears a 3-1 lead at the second intermission. Skelly fed Osik at the blue line and Brancheau redirected his shot from the left point.

Mundinger stopped all 12 shots he faced in the final period, including a close-range chance from the slot and another off the side of the crease. He picked up an assist when he kicked the puck to Daryk Dubé-Plouffe in the slot and Dubé-Plouffe sent the puck down into an empty net to cap off the scoring detail.

The Ice Bears wrap up the weekend at home against Evansville Saturday night. Birmingham visits Roanoke on Saturday.

