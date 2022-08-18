Slow Offensive Day Results in Series Deficit

August 18, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds' offense stays on the quietside of things as they fall to the Hillsboro Hops 10-1.

The Hops came out scoring in the first on an RBI single by DH Jordan Lawlar to score SS Ryan Bliss, along with Lawlar stealing home to give them a 2-0 lead.

In the next inning, the Hops added additional runs to their lead on a throwing error by Emeralds' RHP Mason Black to allow 1B Neyfy Castillo to score 3-0.

Hillsboro would increase their lead on a two-run home run by 3B Deyvison De Los Santos in the third to make it a 5-0 lead.

The damage via the longball would not stop there as CF Caleb Roberts came up with a three-run home run in the fourth and RF A.J. Vukovich came up with a two-run home run in the sixth to have their biggest lead of the game 10-0.

Emeralds' lone run was driven in in the seventh on an RBI double by DH Max Wright to cash in 1B Robert Emery 10-1.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow as they will have LHP Nick Swiney on the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

