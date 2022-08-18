Another Dozen Does It in C's Win

EVERETT, WA - Another torrid night from the Canadians offense led them to a 12-8 win over the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) on Wednesday at Funko Field.

Vancouver grabbed an early lead with three runs in the top of the first. Rainer Nunez sparked a two-out rally with an infield single, Gabby Martinez walked, and Riley Tirotta clubbed his sixth home run of the season to make it 3-0.

After the Frogs rallied for three two-out runs of their own in the bottom of the first and a run in the second to take their first lead of the series, the C's went back in front for good with four runs in the fifth. That inning began with a Garrett Spain single and a Dasan Brown double before Alex De Jesus singled home two to put the Canadians in front 5-4. Two batters later, Nunez hit his second homer in as many games to help Vancouver to a three-run advantage.

Meanwhile, Naswell Paulino (W, 3-5) - who took over for start Michael Dominguez in the fourth - limited the 'Sox to a hit and two walks with five strikeouts over 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The C's scored another pair of runs on the second De Jesus RBI single of the game in the sixth and added another in the seventh on a wild pitch to put up a 10-4 margin heading into the bottom of the eighth, but Everett once again managed to rally with a big inning late to bring themselves close. They got four runs on four hits and two walks in the penultimate frame to draw within two, but Vancouver used a two-RBI single from Miguel Hiraldo in the top of the ninth to plate two huge insurances runs and lead 12-8.

Justin Kelly (S, 2) was called upon with two on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth and induced a game-ending groundout to secure the win.

All nine starters reached base, eight scored a run, seven had a hit and four an RBI. Tirotta's three hits, six total bases, two runs scored and three RBI led the way while De Jesus finished with three singles, a run scored and four RBI. Brown, Nunez and Martinez all had two hits apiece.

With the win and losses from both Eugene (Giants) and Spokane (Rockies), the C's have gained ground in the postseason race. They are now 1.5 games back of the Emeralds for first place in the second half and have a 1.5 game lead over the Indians for the second playoff spot should Eugene win both halves.

Vancouver can secure a series split with Everett in game three of the series Thursday night. #28 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas gets the ball for the C's opposite Frogs right-hander Juan Mercedes. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

