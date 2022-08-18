Emeralds' Bats Fall Short to Hillsboro

August 18, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds were unable to take the 2-0 lead in the series against the Hillsboro Hops as they dropped game two of the series 5-3.

Hillsboro drove in the first run in the first inning on an infield single to short by 3B Deyvison De Los Santos 1-0.

Half an inning later, with the bases loaded, 1B Robert Emery tied the game on an RBI sacrifice fly to right field 1-1.

In the sixth inning, the Emeralds were able to capitalize on a two-run lead on an RBI single by C Pat Bailey and a passed ball that would allow Bailey to score 3-1.

The Hops were able to even the score on a throwing error to third by Bailey that would allow the stealing 2B Ryan Bliss and SS Jordan Lawlar to score 3-3.

A pair of runs scored by the Hops would put the finishing touches to the game as C Ramses Malave came up with an RBI ground rule double along with a wild pitch to allow CF Jacen Roberson to score from third.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow as they will have RHP Mason Black on on the mound. First pitch is at 1:05 PM, 12:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

