Dust Devils Win Slugfest

August 18, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils (47-60, 18-26) remained ret-hot at the plate as the team beat the Spokane Indians 13-8 on Wednesday night at Avista Stadium. The win is the fourth consecutive game were Tri-City has scored more than ten runs.

The Dust Devils came away with the victory despite trailing by three runs twice in the game. A huge top of the sixth inning, where the team scored six runs, gave Tri-City a lead they would not surrender. The long ball was once again a factor for the Dust Devils. Gabe Matthews hit his team-high 13th home run of the season and Steven Rivas added a three-run bomb in the win.

Game three of the road series is set to begin at 7:05 PT on tonight, Thursday. Tri-City will send left-hander Brent Killam to the mound. Spokane will counter with right-hander Anderson Pila.

Tickets for Tri-City's next home series, August 23-28 against Eugene, and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99, and special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.