Dust Devils Win Slugfest
August 18, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The Tri-City Dust Devils (47-60, 18-26) remained ret-hot at the plate as the team beat the Spokane Indians 13-8 on Wednesday night at Avista Stadium. The win is the fourth consecutive game were Tri-City has scored more than ten runs.
The Dust Devils came away with the victory despite trailing by three runs twice in the game. A huge top of the sixth inning, where the team scored six runs, gave Tri-City a lead they would not surrender. The long ball was once again a factor for the Dust Devils. Gabe Matthews hit his team-high 13th home run of the season and Steven Rivas added a three-run bomb in the win.
Game three of the road series is set to begin at 7:05 PT on tonight, Thursday. Tri-City will send left-hander Brent Killam to the mound. Spokane will counter with right-hander Anderson Pila.
Tickets for Tri-City's next home series, August 23-28 against Eugene, and all games are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99, and special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.
