Sky Fall to Mystics on the Road, 81-83

June 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky fell to the Washington Mystics at Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, June 14. With the loss, the Sky moved to 4-8 on the season, 3-3 on the road, 2-6 against the Eastern Conference and 34-35 against Washington all time.

Chennedy Carter led the Sky in scoring with 16 points while Kamilla Cardoso scored 12 points to go along with four rebounds. Angel Reese pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds paired with 10 points for her sixth career double-double. Meanwhile, Dana Evans scored 14 points and Lindsay Allen contributed a season-high 10 points off the bench.

Ariel Atkins led the way for Washington, recording a season-high 29 points to go along with four steals and three assists. Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points and had nine rebounds while Karlie Samuelson posted 12 points to round out Washington's double-digit scorers.

Other highlights include:

Tonight's game marked five consecutive double-doubles for Reese. Only two players have had a longer double-double streak in their first year in the league (Cindy Brown and Tina Charles, who each had six). If Reese posts a double-double in her next game, it will be tied for the all-time record for a rookie (Across the Timeline)

Reese's 10 rebounds in six straight games ties Brown and Charles for the all-time record for consecutive 10+ rebound games in a player's first WNBA season (Across the Timeline)

Atkins' 29 points are three points shy of her career high (32 points on June 17, 2021)

NEXT UP : The Sky stay on the road to take on the Indiana Fever for the second matchup between the two teams this season on June 16. Chicago is 28-39 against the Fever all time after falling 70-71 in the earlier matchup this season.

In that game, Chennedy Carter led the Sky in scoring with 19 points off the bench to go along with six assists and four rebounds. Marina Mabrey scored 15 and pulled down nine boards, Angel Reese recorded eight points and 13 rebounds while Dana Evans scored 12.

Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever's victory, with the pair accounting for 35 of Indiana's 71 points. 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists while 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Kristy Wallace scored 10.

The game between the two teams tips off at 12:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, June 16. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

KEY RUNS:

The Mystics opened the game on a 23-8 run from 9:26 to 1:07 in the first quarter

In total, the Sky were outscored 10-24 in the first quarter

The Sky went on a 15-6 run from 0:58 in the first quarter to 4:34 in the second quarter

The Mystics went on a 10-2 run from 4:34 to 2:56 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 13-5 run from 7:38 to 3:31 in the third quarter

The Mystics went on a 20-8 run from 2:37 in the third quarter to 7:33 in the fourth quarter

The Sky went on a 20-7 run from 7:56 to 0:51 in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Mystics 22-15 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

22 of the Sky's 36 first-half points came from the bench

The Mystics led by as many as 15 points

The Sky outscored the Mystics 13-6 in the fast break in the first half

Washington out-shot Chicago from beyond the arc 6-2 in the first half (Mystics shot 42.9% on 14 attempts while Chicago shot 25.0% on eight attempts)

The Mystics out-assisted the Sky 14-7 in the first half

The Sky recorded five steals in the second quarter but turned the ball over seven times

In all, Chicago's bench outscored the Mystics 38-13

The Sky have outscored opponents in bench points in 10 straight games

The Sky recorded nine steals while the Mystics had seven

Chicago outscored Washington in the fast break, 19-6

The Sky scored 24 points off 19 Mystics turnovers, while the Mystics recorded 16 points off 15 Sky turnovers

The Sky outscored the Mystics 48-32 in the paint

Chicago held Washington to a 12.5% (2 of 16) three-point percentage in the second half

Washington and Chicago each recorded 25 fouls

Washington assisted on 20 of its 28 baskets

CHICAGO NOTES:

Chennedy Carter scored five of the Sky's 10 points in the first quarter

Carter led the team in scoring by the halfway point of the game with nine

Michaela Onyenwere (five), Lindsay Allen (four) and Isabelle Harrison (four) combined to score 13 first half points

Allen accounted for eight of Chicago's 26 points in the second quarter (four points, four points created from assists)

Allen scored six of Chicago's 22 points in the fourth quarter

Dana Evans accounted for 12 of the Sky's 23 points in the third quarter (10 points, two points created from assists)

Angel Reese accounted for 11 of the Sky's 22 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, four points created from assists)

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Aaliyah Edwards pulled down six of the Mystics' 13 rebounds in the first quarter

Her six rebounds in the first quarter are her career high for rebounds in a quarter

Edwards scored 10 of Washington's 24 points in the first quarter, her career high for points in a quarter

Edwards scored six of the Mystics' 21 points in the third quarter

Karlie Samuelson scored six of the Mystics' 23 points in the second quarter

Julie Vanloo accounted for 10 of Washington's 23 points in the second quarter (five points, five points created from assists)

Stefanie Dolson's three assists in the first half tied her season high for assists in a half

Ariel Atkins scored seven of Washington's 24 first-quarter points

Atkins scored eight of the Mystics' 23 points in the second quarter

Atkins scored 15 of the Mystics' 47 first-half points

Atkins accounted for 12 of the Mystics' 21 points in the third quarter (10 points, two points created from assists)

