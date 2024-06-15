Postgame Notes: Liberty 90, Aces 82

June 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







TEAM NOTABLES

On Saturday, the New York Liberty (12-2) defeated the Las Vegas Aces (6-6), 90-82.

At 12-2, the 2024 Liberty are tied for the team's best record through 14 games in franchise history, matching New York's 12-2 start in 1997.

New York has won the team's last eight games, marking the fourth winning streak of at least eight games in franchise history and tying the team's longest winning streak in 2023.

The Liberty outrebounded the Aces by six in the win. New York is now 10-0 this season in games where the Liberty equaled or surpassed their opponent's rebounding total.

New York's seven threes in the first quarter tied for the second-most made three-pointers in a single quarter in franchise history.

The Liberty outscored Las Vegas 39-15 from the 6:33 mark of the third to the 2:39 mark of the final quarter.

New York held the Aces to a season-low two offensive rebounds, three second-chance points, and four fast-break points.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 19-5 run from the 8:10 mark of the first to the 3:57 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : Las Vegas went on a 10-2 run from the 3:27 mark of the second to the 1:35 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on a 14-0 run from the 6:17 mark of the third to the 2:06 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 12-2 run from the 5:59 mark of the fourth to the 2:40 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty offense with a career-high 34 points on 75% (12-16) shooting from the field and 80% (4-5) shooting from beyond the arc. Jones added eight rebounds to join Maya Moore as the only players in WNBA history to record three consecutive games of at least 22 points, eight rebounds, and three three-pointers made, per Across the Timeline. With 83 points in her last three games, Jones set a new career-high for the highest-scoring three-game stretch of her career.

With three three-pointers in the first quarter, Jones recorded at least three made three-pointers in a single quarter for the third consecutive game. The 2023 Commissioner's Cup MVP scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games for the first time as a member of the Liberty and the third time in her career. New York is 7-0 in regular season games where Jones scored 20 points or more.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 15 points and added two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular season games with at least one made three-pointer to 39, a Liberty franchise record and the longest active streak in the WNBA. Ionescu added 12 assists for her 10th career game of double-digit assists, which is the third-most in franchise history. Ionescu's seven assists in the first half tied for the most assists by any Liberty player in a single half so far in 2024.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored 12 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. With 24 rebounds over her last three games, Laney-Hamilton set her new high for rebounds in any three-game stretch since joining the Liberty.

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Breanna Stewart finished with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds and added two steals. Stewart's eight double-doubles is tied for the third-most in the league so far this season.

