Aces Fall Back to .500 with 90-82 Loss to Liberty

June 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - In the first match-up between the Las Vegas Aces (6-6) and the New York Liberty (12-2) since the 2023 WNBA Finals, the Aces came up short, 90-82, on Saturday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Kelsey Plum led four Aces in double-figure scoring 22, A'ja Wilson had 21 points, Alysha Clark scored 13 and Jackie Young finished with 10. Kiah Stokes grabbed a season-high and game-high tying 12 rebounds.

Jonquel Jones led all scorers with 34 points on 12 of 16 shooting for the Liberty.

First Quarter Highlights (New York 28, Las Vegas 20)

The Aces scored the first 6 points of the game, but after three lead changes New York went up 11-9 and stayed ahead the remainder of the period. The Liberty, who were 10 of 18 from the field, hit 7 of 8 (.875) from 3-point range, while the Aces made 9 of 19 (.474) of their attempts and just 2 of 9 (.222) from distance. Jones paced the Lib with 11 points and Clark had 7 for the Aces.

Second Quarter Highlights (New York 45, Las Vegas 43)

Plum and Sydney Colson scored 5 apiece in a 10-2 run that evened the score at 30-all. The Liberty reclaimed the lead and went up 39-35 before an and-1 and a 3-pointer from Plum moved the Aces in front 41-39. New York capped the first half on a 6-2 spurt. The Aces made 47.1% of their field goal attempts, including 3 of 9 from behind the arc, while the Liberty cooled to 41.2% from the floor and 14.3% of their 3s. Plum finished with 14 points and Breanna Stewart led NY with 8.

Third Quarter Highlights (New York 67, Las Vegas 60)

An Aces 10-2 run over the first 3:27 of the second half put Las Vegas back on top by 6, but that was quickly followed by a 14-0 Liberty 14-0 run that put New York up for good. The Aces shot 35.3% from the field and 2 of 7 from 3-point range, while the Liberty connected on half of their 16 field goal attempts, but made just 1 of 7 from afar. The Liberty outscored the Aces 14-6 in the paint. Wilson scored 9 points and Jones had 8 for New York.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (New York 90, Las Vegas 82)

The Aces got no closer than 8 points in the final frame, while the Liberty were up by as many as 18. Plum scored 6 points for the Aces and Jones had 9 for the Liberty. The Aces gave up 7 points on their 3 turnovers, while the Liberty did not turn the ball over in the 4th.

KEY STATS

The Aces shot 44.9% on the game, including 32.4% from 3-point (11-34 3pt FGs), while the Liberty made 48.5% of their attempts and 42.9% (12-28 3pt FGs) from distance.

The Liberty edged the Aces on the glass, 37-31.

The Liberty outscored the Aces 12-4 on the fast break.

The Aces attempted a season-low 11 free throws (9-11 FTs) and the Liberty went 12 of 16 from the charity stripe.

New York also received double-digit efforts from Sabrina Ionescu (15 points), Stewart (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (12 points).

GAME NOTES

Wilson has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight regular season games which extended her WNBA record.

Plum's 3 assists (843) moved her into the No. 2 spot in franchise history, passing Danielle Robinson (841). Becky Hammon is No. 1 with 1,133.

Stokes' 12 rebounds were a season high.

The Aces were without the services of Kierstan Bell (lower right leg injury).

The Aces welcomed 10,424 fans to Michelob ULTRA Arena, which established a new attendance record on their home court.

NEXT UP

Las Vegas remains at home for a Wednesday, June 19, meeting with the Seattle Storm (9-4). Tip on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network is slated for 7 pm PT.

