Dallas Wings Fall to Connecticut Sun 85-67

June 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings offense struggled to find its rhythm on Saturday at College Park Center in an 85-67 setback to the Connecticut Sun. Maddy Siegrist and Teaira McCowan tied for the game high with 16 points apiece, while McCowan snagged a game-best 10 rebounds, but the Sun came out hot and the Wings were cold from beyond the arc in their seventh consecutive setback.

McCowan's 16-point, 10-rebound performance was her fifth double-double of the year, while Siegrist scored in double figures for the ninth consecutive game and 10th time this season. Jacy Sheldon posted career highs in points (seven), assists (four) and steals (three), registering a career-high in minutes as well (22:36). Arike Ogunbowale added 11 points and a team-high five assists.

Connecticut (12-1) started the game on a 10-0 run and led by as many as 15 in the opening quarter, 25-10. The Wings (3-9) responded with a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to single digits, 27-19, two minutes into the second quarter. Dallas closed within seven, 36-29, with under three minutes left in the first half with a 6-0 run which forced the Sun to burn a timeout. Connecticut would go into the locker room with a 10-point lead, 43-33, with McCowan and Ogunbowale tied for the team high with eight points apiece.

The Sun kept their foot on the gas in the third, outscoring the Wings 25-13 in the frame to pull away, before Dallas won the fourth quarter, 21-17, including a combined eight points from Siegrist and Sheldon.

The Wings shot a season-low .062 from beyond the three-point line and finished with a .377 field-goal clip overall. Dallas, which has struggled with turnovers as of late, committed just 12 on the afternoon - second-fewest of the season. Also of note, for the first time this season, every Wings player that checked into the game scored, as the bench combined for 18 points, its most since going for 32 at Atlanta on May 21.

Connecticut's Rachel Banham matched Siegrist and McCowan with 16 points to lead five Sun players in double figures. Connecticut shot .448 from the field and 6-18 from three (.333), while edging the Wings on the glass 38-29.

The Wings begin a four-game road swing on Monday at the Minnesota Lynx. Tipoff at Target Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and WNBA League Pass.

