Sky Carp Fall in Series Finale Despite Mack's Power Surge

DAYTON, Ohio - The Beloit Sky Carp had to be content with a split in Dayton.

The Sky Carp's three-game winning streak came to an end against the Dragons Sunday afternoon in a 7-2 loss despite a two-homer day from Joe Mack.

Mack's blasts, his fourth and fifth of the season, came in the fourth and ninth innings. Mack finished the series in Dayton with three home runs. Beloit had just two other hits against a tough Dragons pitching staff.

Alex Williams (2-5) took the loss after allowing four runs in four innings. The Dragons scored two runs in the third, fourth and eighth innings and added a single run in the sixth. Franklin Sanchez was the Beloit highlight in the bullpen, throwing one scoreless inning.

The Sky Carp will head home for a six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs. The series will open Tuesday at 6:35, with the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Stan Milam bobblehead.

