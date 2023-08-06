Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Start)

August 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, August 6, 2023lGame # 36 (102)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Sky Carp (18-17, 45-55) at Dayton Dragons (19-16, 52-49)

RH Alex Williams (2-4, 4.62) vs. RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 4.95)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Beloit 4, Dayton 1 (10 innings). Beloit broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the 10th inning. The game came down to performance with men in scoring position, as Beloit went 4 for 11 in those situations while the Dragons were 1 for 8. Dayton's only run came on a two-out hit by Edwin Arroyo to drive in Tyler Callihan from second in the third inning.

Current Series (August 1-6 vs. Beloit): Dayton is 2-3 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .220 batting average; 4.2 runs/game; 4 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.09 ERA; 2 errors.

Last Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton went 5-1 in the series. This marked the second time in 2023 that Dayton won at least five games in a six-game series (they won five of six at South Bend May 23-28). They have not lost more than four games in a six-game series in 2023.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .221 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied with West Michigan for second place, one game behind Fort Wayne in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons last won a first half playoff berth in 2017 but have not reached the playoffs based on second half performance since 2011.

The Dragons have gone 10-4 over their last 14 games, but they have lost their last three contests, allowing 20 runs and a combined seven home runs Thursday-Friday to Beloit, then falling 4-1 on Saturday in a game that was tied 1-1 through nine innings.

The Dragons are 31-6 since May 1 when holding opponents to three runs or less.

Player Notes

Mat Nelson in the current series with Beloit is 6 for 20 (.300) with three home runs and a double in five games.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 20 games is hitting .324 with 13 walks, 12 strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 53 games and is batting .298 with six home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .879 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Jack Rogers in his last seven games is batting .318, collecting two home runs, two triples, and two doubles with 7 RBI.

Austin Callahan in the second half (34 games since June 23) is batting .295 with 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 22 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .259. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles (34) and extra base hits (45). Note: The club record for doubles in a season is 45, by Stephen Smitherman in 2001.

Braxton Roxby over his last 22 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 33.1 IP, 18 H, 12 BB, 38 SO, .155 opponent's average.

Owen Holt over his last 17 G (since May 28): 4-2, 1.82 ERA, 1 Sv, 29.2 IP, 20 H, 10 BB, 39 SO, .187 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 8 G: 15.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 24 SO.

Brooks Crawford over his last 5 G: 12.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 8 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 7.07) at Wisconsin LH Nate Peterson (0-1, 9.45)

Wednesday, August 9 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 5.40) at Wisconsin RH Stiven Cruz (4-6, 7.43)

Thursday, August 10 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-5, 3.90) at Wisconsin RH Alexander Cornielle (0-2, 5.46)

Friday, August 11 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-2, 3.57) at Wisconsin RH Tyler Woessner (5-6, 3.75)

Saturday, August 12 (7:40 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.86) at Wisconsin RH Bradley Blalock (5-1, 2.55 with Greenville)

Sunday, August 13 (2:10 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd at Wisconsin RH Edwin Jimenez

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.