Sky Carp Comeback Falls Just Short

May 4, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT- The Beloit Sky Carp nearly rallied from a 4-0 deficit but fell just a base hit short, losing 4-3 to West Michigan before an enthusiastic Thirsty Thursday crowd of 1,073 at ABC Supply Stadium.

Beloit plated a pair of runs and put the tying run at second base in the ninth inning before Yidi Cappe grounded out to third base to end the game.

West Michigan scored a run in the first, another in the fifth and two more in the seventh to establish the 4-0 advantage.

The Sky Carp plated a run in the bottom of the frame on a Dalvy Rosario double, then scored twice more in the bottom of the ninth when Khalil Watson skied a drive to deep center field that went off the glove of Roberto Campos for a two-base error with two outs.

Gabe Bierman (1-2) got the start and was solid for the Sky Carp, allowing just two runs in six solid innings of work.

The two teams will battle in game four of the homestand Friday at 6:35 p.m. The game will feature the first Copa de la Diversion, with the club assuming the Paletas de Beloit identity. There will be a post-game fireworks show with a Cinco de Mayo theme, live music in the concourse and food and drink specials all night.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

