Dragons Blake Dunn Wins Midwest League Player of the Month Award

DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons outfielder Blake Dunn has been named the Midwest League Player of the Month for April.

Dunn, who was selected as the MWL Player of the Week for the week of April 24-30, becomes the sixth Dragons player since 2005 to win a monthly award.

Dunn's name was at or near the top of many categories on the Midwest League leader board at the end of April. He led the MWL in OPS (1.240), on-base percentage (.538), and runs (17); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Previous Dragons winners of monthly league awards included Brian O'Grady (Player of the Month, June, 2015), Tyler Mahle (Pitcher of the Month, July, 2015), Jose Siri (Player of the Month, July, 2017), James Marinan (Pitcher of the Month, September, 2021), and Joe Boyle (Pitcher of the Month, May, 2022).

Dunn is a product of Western Michigan University and a native of Saugatuck, Michigan. He was selected by the Reds in the 15th round of the 2021 draft and is in his first season with the Dragons.

The Dragons continue a 12-game, two-city road trip tonight at Lansing with a doubleheader starting at 4:35 p.m. The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

