Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (4:35 PM DH at Lansing)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in a doubleheader that was scheduled after Tuesday night's postponement. This is the Dragons first doubleheader of 2023. These are the second and third games of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 2, Lansing 0. The Dragons notched their second shutout win of the season, limiting Lansing to four hits. Starting pitcher Hunter Parks (w) combined with relievers Vin Timpanelli, Manuel Cachutt, and Donovan Benoit (Sv). The Dragons scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings with Ruben Ibarra picking up both RBI. Austin Hendrick and Jack Rogers each had two hits for Dayton.

Last Series (April 25-30): Lake County 4, Dayton 2. Dragons team stats in the series: .270 batting average; 7.7 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 4.91 ERA; 8 errors. The Dragons run total of 46 in the series was their highest total in any series since August 10-15, 2021 when they scored 50 in since games at Lansing. The Dragons had 24 extra base hits in the series with Lake County, their highest total for a series since May 10-15, 2022 at Lansing, when they had 28.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won consecutive games for the first time in 2023.

Over the last two games, Dragons pitchers have allowed just one run in 17 innings (0.53 ERA).

Over the last 10 games (April 21-May 3), the Dragons have collected 94 hits, 67 runs, and 36 extra base hits including 14 home runs. Over that period they lead the league in team batting (.266), runs, home runs, and OPS (.841). Over those 10 games, the Dragons have raised their team batting average from .177 to .221 and moved from last in the league in runs per game to fourth.

The Dragons scored 46 runs in their last series vs. Lake County, their highest run total for a series since August 10-15, 2021 at Lansing.

The Dragons outscored Lake County by 12 runs in the six-game series, but lost four of six. All four losses were by one run in games in which the Dragons held the lead in the seventh inning or later. In the two Dayton wins, they outscored the Captains by a total of 16 runs.

Notable-Dragons in the select league rankings: Batting: 4th in runs per game, but only .01/game off the league lead (leaders at 4.87 R/G; Dragons at 4.86); Tied for 2nd in HR; 2nd in BB; Tied for 1st in SAC; most SO. Pitching: 3rd in both WHIP and Opp. Avg; Fewest WP; 4th fewest hits allowed. Defense: 4th most DP; second fewest SB allowed.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of April 25-30. Dunn appeared in all six games during the week, going 11 for 20 (.550) with three home runs, 10 runs batted in, four stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.717.

Dunn will be a strong candidate for MWL Player of the Month for April. In April, he led the MWL in OPS (1.240) and on-base percentage (.538); tied for first in runs (16); was second in batting average (.386), slugging percentage (.702), and stolen bases (11); and tied for second in home runs (5), and RBI (18).

Dunn over his last 11 games is 16 for 38 (.421) with three home runs and six stolen bases.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last three starts: 15 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO, 0.60 ERA. His ERA for the year is 2.29.

Austin Callahan over his last 13 games is batting .383, going 18 for 47 with seven doubles, one home run, and 12 RBI.

Justice Thompson over his last three games is 5 for 11 with a home run and double.

Michael Trautwein over his last nine games is hitting .294 with two home runs.

Jack Rogers is tied for fourth in the MWL in extra base hits with nine. He is hitting .323 over his last eight games with six extra base hits.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 5 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.60) at Lansing RH Joelvis Del Rosario (0-1, 4.35)

Saturday, May 6 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 3.12) at Lansing RH Jacob Watters (0-2, 6.94)

Sunday, May 7 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.60) at Lansing RH Blake Beers (3-1, 3.71)

