Moreno, Murr Help 'Caps to 4-3 Win

BELOIT, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used big performances by pitcher Williander Moreno and outfielder Austin Murr to collect a 4-3 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Moreno, making a spot-start after the promotion of right-hander Keider Montero to Double-A Erie earlier in the week, tossed four innings of scoreless baseball without walking a batter and striking out four. Murr went 2-for-4 with a season-high three RBI helping the 'Caps to a victory in the third game of their six-game set with the Sky Carp.

In the first, Roberto Campos opened the game with a leadoff triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Steele Walker to help West Michigan take a 1-0 lead. The score remained the same until the fifth, thanks to Moreno, who kept the Sky Carp scoreless through four impressive innings while striking out four batters before leaving the ballgame. The fifth saw West Michigan score for the second time on a run-scoring single from Austin Murr to expand the lead to 2-0.

Murr came up big again in the seventh with a two-run single, plating Justice Bigbie and Dillon Paulson to open up a 4-0 advantage. In the bottom of the frame, Sky Carp center fielder Dalvy Rosario put Beloit on the board with an RBI-double before being thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. In the eighth, reliever Tyler Mattison stranded runners at second and third base by retiring Midwest League batting leader Davis Bradshaw with a called third strike to end the threat. In the ninth, the Sky Carp plated two runs when Campos mishandled a fly ball that would've ended the game, bringing the score to 4-3 before reliever Angel Reyes retired Yiddi Cappe on a groundout to finish the contest.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 14-10, while the Sky Carp fall to 15-8. Mattison (3-0) got the win in relief, while Beloit starter Gabe Bierman (1-2) took the loss despite giving up just two runs in six innings. Reyes finished the ninth to pick up his first save of the season. Murr, Bigbie, and Danny Serretti each collected two hits apiece in the victory for West Michigan.

